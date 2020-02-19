Early risers: Planetary alignment to provide early-morning treat Thursday
Clouds could be an issue for viewing Thursday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. – A few planets have been prominent in the early-morning sky recently and that will continue again Thursday. Saturn, Jupiter and Mars will be aligned and the crescent moon will come out to play.
Look southeast an hour before sunrise and the four bodies will put on a show, depending on the weather.
Clouds and even a few showers will be around Thursday morning, but if there are breaks in the clouds, look up!
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.