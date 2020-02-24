Nor’easter-type weather damages dunes in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Nor’easter-type conditions damaged dunes over the weekend in Flagler County, prompting officials to close three beach walkways.

The walkways at 21st, 22nd and 23rd streets will be closed indefinitely.

The issue is similar to problems caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

A nor’easter, named after the direction from which the strongest winds typically blow, is a storm that forms along the East Coast. The storms, which bring high wind, snow, rain and flooding, are most common in New England and Mid-Atlantic states.