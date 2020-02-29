Increased fire danger this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Behind the cold front from earlier in the week, extremely dry air continues to settle in. The combination of that dry air and gusty winds through Saturday afternoon will elevate the fire risk. A Red Flag Warning for an increased fire risk is in effect Saturday for Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties. The fire danger is elevated, however, through Central Florida.

Wind gusts at times could approach 30 mph. Fires could spread quickly if ignited.

The air will remain dry Sunday, but the winds will weaken. Open burning of yard debris is always prohibited in Orange county. Be mindful of open flames this weekend.