Mid-90s in March? Yep

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s going to be another hot day across Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 Thursday, well above the average high of 79 for this time of year, with very slim rain chances. The record high on this date is 94, set in 1929.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

It gets even hotter for the end of the week.

Expect highs in the mid-90s from Friday through Sunday, with low rain chances.

The fire danger remains high and the pollen count does as well. For oak, grass, and bayberry sufferers, it will be brutal all weekend.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 2.97 inches in March.

The next real chance for rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday at 20-30%.