Eyes to the sky: Venus, the Pleiades to put on rare display Friday night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Venus and the Pleiades star cluster won’t be social distancing in the sky Friday evening.

Once every eight years, the Pleiades --also known as the Seven Sisters-- star cluster and Venus appear very close in the sky when in reality they are not. The Pleiades is an open star cluster located in the constellation Taurus. This cluster is the most obvious to the naked-eye in the night sky.

How to see:

Just after sunset, look west, about halfway up the sky. The brightest object by far will be Venus. As the sky gets darker, more of the fainter stars within the Pleiades cluster will become visible. You can see all of this with the naked-eye, but a pair of binoculars wouldn’t hurt. Skies Friday evening look to be mainly clear for viewing.