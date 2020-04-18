Eyes to sky: Potential for strong storms Saturday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla.- – You will notice the return of the humidity Saturday and that extra moisture in our atmosphere will help to fuel rain and storms today. Highs Saturday climb into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s along the coast.

A few showers will be possible leading up to lunch. Storms increase after lunch.

Rain chances will gradually increase toward lunch with thunderstorms likely early Saturday afternoon.

Storm chances increase Saturday afternoon. A few storms could be strong. Darker orange and red colors indicate more intense storms.

A few storms could be severe between lunch and dinner. The main threats in any storm that develops will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and large hail. Damaging wind will also be a possibility.

Severe Weather Threat

Storm threats Saturday afternoon

Timing: Between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. (A few showers start before lunch)

Threats: Heavy rain, large hail, frequent lightning. Damaging wind is also possible in the strongest storms.

The darker the color, the higher the threat for large hail, greater than the size of quarters. Orange indicates a moderate chance for large hail.

Stay weather aware by downloading the pinpoint weather app. If you safely take pictures, upload them to the PinIt section of the app.

