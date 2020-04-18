Eyes to sky: Potential for strong storms Saturday afternoon
Heavy rain, lightning and hail main threats
ORLANDO, Fla.- – You will notice the return of the humidity Saturday and that extra moisture in our atmosphere will help to fuel rain and storms today. Highs Saturday climb into the upper 80s inland and lower 80s along the coast.
Rain chances will gradually increase toward lunch with thunderstorms likely early Saturday afternoon.
A few storms could be severe between lunch and dinner. The main threats in any storm that develops will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and large hail. Damaging wind will also be a possibility.
Severe Weather Threat
Timing: Between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. (A few showers start before lunch)
Threats: Heavy rain, large hail, frequent lightning. Damaging wind is also possible in the strongest storms.
