Dodging a few storms Saturday, refreshing weather returns Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The steady, heavy rain and storms are long gone, but a few bubble up in the afternoon. The best chance to see rain and thunder today will be south of Orlando and then right along the coast. Best is relative as rain chances Saturday afternoon and evening will be around 20 percent.

The chance for strong storms has mainly moved south into South Florida.

A cold front pushes through Sunday morning sending us a slight chance for a couple of shower, mainly northwest of I-4. Any shower looks to be short-lived and light. By the afternoon, you will notice the humidity dropping as comfortable weather sets in by Sunday evening and Monday morning.