Heating up in Central Florida as Tropical Storm Arthur moves away

ORLANDO, Fla.- – Late Saturday night, The first named storm of the season, Arthur, developed just off the east coast of Florida. As Tropical Storm Arthur moves further away from Florida, drier air will pour in behind it. As a result, Central Florida will get in on more sunshine and heat. Highs Sunday will jump into the lower 90s.

A cold front approaching from the west will push in Monday afternoon increasing shower and storm chances for the second half of Monday. A few of those storms Monday could be on the stronger side. Ahead of those storms, it will be hot with highs again in the low 90s Monday afternoon. A few of those storms will linger into early Tuesday morning.

Future Radar

Beach Forecast:

Beach forecast

The Atlantic will still be a little rough, but the rip current threat will be lower as the the winds have shifted to the northwest behind Tropical Storm Arthur. Load up on the sunscreen as the UV Index is extreme.