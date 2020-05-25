LIVE RADAR: Tropical wave brings soaking rain to Central Florida

Published: May 25, 2020, 5:57 am Updated: May 25, 2020, 6:28 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect a soggy and gloomy Memorial Day across Central Florida as a tropical wave continues to track overhead from the Gulf of Mexico.

Although this system has tropical characteristics, it is unlikely to develop into anything further. The next named storm will be called Bertha.

Rain coverage sits at 80%, with a slight chance of a few storms embedded in the heavier pockets of rain.

Widespread clouds and rain cooled air will keep highs in the upper 70s for the Orlando area.

If you plan on venturing out to our area beaches, the risk of rip currents remains high.

On Tuesday, the associated wave will move out over the Atlantic, keeping tropical moisture in the forecast through Wednesday.

Latest models show accumulations of 2 to 4 inches by mid-week, with some isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches.

For that reason Seminole, Orange, Brevard and Osceola counties remain under a flood watch through Tuesday morning.

All eyes are on Wednesday’s forecast ahead of the first crewed launch mission in nine years on the Space Coast.

The outlook shows afternoon scattered showers inland, with the possibility of clearing along the coast. The latest forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron shows a 40% “go” for Wednesday at 4:33 p.m., with the primary weather concerns being rain and thick clouds.