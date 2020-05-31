Wave to Bob and Doug! Here’s when you can see the ISS over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla,- – History has been made! Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have joined American Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station. Later on in the week you’ll have a chance to see the bright dot, also known as the ISS, zip across the night sky.

Friday and Saturday will be the best times, weather permitting, to see the ISS flyover Central Florida. Other opportunities present themselves early in the week, but viewing will be a challenge as the space station will be low on the horizon and visible for less than two minutes.

ISS Visibility. NOTE: ISS icon in graphic not to scale. Will appear as a bright dot racing across the sky.

Friday, the max altitude of the ISS climbs to 48 degrees. It is, however, only visible for 2 min. Saturday no doubt offers the best time to see the ISS pass by weather permitting. The altitude improves to 76 degrees and is visible for almost 5 minutes.

Saturday presents the best opportunity to see the ISS weather permitting.

It looks like we will be battling a few clouds from storms Saturday afternoon, but there will likely be breaks in those clouds. If you miss it or the weather doesn’t cooperate, there will be many more opportunities to see the station and wave to our heroes.