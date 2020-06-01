Orlando to see high near 90 as hurricane season begins

ORLANDO, Fla. – June 1 marks the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November.

There have already been two named storms, Arthur and Bertha, however. The next named storm will be called Cristobal.

“We are now watching an area of low pressure, a remnant of the eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda, located near Guatemala,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “There’s a good chance of this looping back around and moving back into the Bay of Campeche. It will not impact the United States.”

Orlando will reach a high near 90 Monday, with a 30% chance of rain. The average high in Orlando on this date is 90. The record high is 100, set in 1945.

Rain chances dip to 20% Tuesday before bouncing back to 60% Wednesday. High will be in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 6.05 inches.