Heavy rain helps take a bite out of Central Florida drought

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wet season has begun and that has provided a lot of Central Florida with much-needed rain.

While there have been drastic improvements to the drought situation across Central Florida, areas northwest of I-4 have largely missed out on the soaking rain.

The drought monitor takes into account rain that has fallen through this past Tuesday and therefore does not include the heavy rain of Thursday morning.

Significant improvements have occurred to the drought situation across Central Florida over the past week.

The drought monitor is release by the United States Department of Agriculture every Thursday. The drought has significantly improved across Central Florida thanks to recent rain.

As of the latest drought monitor released by the United States Department of Agriculture Thursday, most of Central Florida has been removed from drought status.

Just last week most of Central Florida was still considered abnormally dry with a moderate drought persisting into parts of Lake, Marion, Volusia and Flagler counties.

Rainfall update for 2020: Melbourne is the only city to see above normal rainfall for the year. Most of the rain has come within the last couple of weeks.

Nearly 5.5 inches of rain has fallen in the last 10 days in Melbourne. That does not include the rain that has fallen Thursday.

The wettest areas of late have no doubt been south of Orlando, especially in Osceola and Brevard counties. In Brevard, in fact, the large deficit of the past few months has been completely wiped clean.

Melbourne is now the only official reporting site in Central Florida that has seen higher than normal rainfall.

Another several inches of rain will be possible across Central Florida through early next week as we tap into tropical moisture courtesy of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The center of the storm itself is expected to head towards Louisiana.