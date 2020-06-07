Tropical Storm Cristobal could bring another round of severe weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.- – The overall severe threat should be less widespread than Saturday, but it will again be important to stay weather aware Sunday. The best chance for severe weather, including short-lived tornadoes will be north of Orlando.

Storms threats Sunday

Rounds of heavy rain and potentially strong storms will move in from the Gulf of Mexico again Sunday as the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal moves toward Louisiana. The outer bands and tropical moisture associated with the storm will continue to impact Central Florida, however. The main threats in any storm that develops will be heavy rain and lightning. Damaging wind and even a short-lived tornado will also be possible.

The threat is not as high as Saturday, but storms look to develop along a weak boundary where winds out of the southeast converge into winds out of the east. The highest coverage of storms looks to be north of Orlando.

The highest concentration of storms, including the severe weather potential Sunday will be north of Orlando, along a weak boundary, where turning of the winds with height is relatively maximized.

A flood watch also remains in effect through Sunday evening. The coverage of storms will diminish Sunday evening and overnight. More rain and storm chances return for the week ahead.