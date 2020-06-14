Higher storm chances return Sunday for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downpours off the East Coast of Florida will sneak on shore Sunday morning and weaken as they move inland. As Sunday afternoon pushes on, storm chances increase to about 50%. As the sun goes down, the storm chances will also fade. Highs Sunday will return to the upper 80s.

A few scattered storms will be around Monday afternoon with the best chances along the coast.

Beach forecast:

The rip current threat will be moderate at the East Coast beaches Sunday. A few storms will be possible, especially early in the day. Highs top out in the mid 80s with a light breeze out of the east.

Tropical Update:

There is a juicy wave in Southern Caribbean that has the potential to develop once it crosses Central America and gets into the Pacific. An area of low pressure may try to get its act together as it moves away from Florida and toward the Carolinas, but strong wind shear should prevent tropical development.

No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next 5 days.

