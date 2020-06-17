73ºF

Weather

Rain creeps back into Central Florida forecast

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Crowds begin to gather at Lake Eola ahead of Fireworks at the Fountain. Photo courtesy of the City of Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Here comes the rain.

After a couple of mostly dry days, rain chances are on the rise over the next few days.

There’s a 30% coverage of rain Wednesday in Central Florida. Rain chances jump to 50% Thursday and 70% Friday.

Orlando will reach a high of 90 degrees. The record high on this date is 100, set in 1998.

Weekend rain chances stand at 40-50%.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 5.11 inches.

Tracking the tropics

A tropical wave about 200 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands could produce gusty winds and heavy rain over Trinidad.

The National Hurricane Center, however, says there is a zero chance of development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a nontropical low pressure area has moved inland over eastern North Carolina and no further development is expected.

