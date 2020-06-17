Rain creeps back into Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here comes the rain.

After a couple of mostly dry days, rain chances are on the rise over the next few days.

There’s a 30% coverage of rain Wednesday in Central Florida. Rain chances jump to 50% Thursday and 70% Friday.

Orlando will reach a high of 90 degrees. The record high on this date is 100, set in 1998.

Weekend rain chances stand at 40-50%.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 5.11 inches.

Tracking the tropics

A tropical wave about 200 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands could produce gusty winds and heavy rain over Trinidad.

The National Hurricane Center, however, says there is a zero chance of development over the next five days.

Meanwhile, a nontropical low pressure area has moved inland over eastern North Carolina and no further development is expected.