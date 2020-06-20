What’s in the morning sky? Several planets putting on a show before sunrise

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve looked up before the sun has broken the horizon, you’ve likely seen the show space has been putting on for us. Jupiter and Saturn have been hanging out close together before midnight and the Mars joins the party in the wee hours of the morning. All three planets are visible in the southern/southeast sky until the sun comes up.

A very socially distant Uranus is also in the mix, but you need a telescope to see it.

But wait there’s more

Just before sunrise Venus peeks above the horizon and becomes the 4th visible planet the morning sky. Venus will become more visible in the morning with grouping of planets later in June and especially July as the sunrise becomes later.

The full moon will join Jupiter and Saturn as the sun comes up starting July 5th.