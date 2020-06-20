When is the best time for storms Father’s Day Weekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat and humidity will stay cranked up, but storm chances will be relatively lower Father’s Day weekend. Highs surge back into the low-to-mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Storm chances will not be as widespread for the weekend, sitting at 30% both days. The storms father’s will develop later in the afternoon, keeping most of the morning and afternoon dry everywhere. We’ll be dodging a stray storm or two, mainly around and south of Orlando, by grilling time Sunday.

Beach Forecast:

Pretty nice weekend at the beach

A lot of your time at the beach will be dry for the weekend. Highs will approach 90 degrees along the coast with a few storms possible. The rip current threat is moderate and the UV index is extreme which means sunburn occurs very fast.

Tropical Update:

The tropical Atlantic remains very quiet, however a broad area of low pressure has the chance to develop as it moves away from the United States. That chance is extremely low and will have no impact to Florida or the United States.

An unorganized system off of the southeast coast has a very low chance to develop as it moves away from Florida over the next 5 days. The rest of the Atlantic is quiet.

If it does develop, it will likely be a hybrid storm, part tropical, part non-tropical and will not last long as it moves over cooler waters. Nothing else is brewing in the Atlantic Saturday morning.

For the full tropical outlook and when vibrant sunrises/sunsets could be coming to Central Florida click here: