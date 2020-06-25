Feels like temperatures could reach 110 across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The hottest stretch of the year so far is upon us and it’s only going to get hotter as the week pushes on.

Under a hazy sky, courtesy of dust all of the way from the Sahara Desert, temperatures will surge back into the mid-to-upper 90s on Thursday. With the humidity factored in it will feel more like 100-105 degrees again across most of Central Florida. Areas along and west of Interstate 75 have a chance to reach a heat index of 110 degrees.

Heat advisory in effect for Sumter County until 6 p.m. Thursday. This is the best area for the feels like temperature to approach 110 degrees.

That is why a heat advisory has been issued for Sumter and Polk counties by the National Weather Service in Tampa. A heat advisory means that feels like temperatures will routinely be in the 105-110 degree threshold and heat-related illnesses are possible.

The relatively drier atmosphere due to the dust is keeping rain chances on the lower side and allowing temperatures to heat up. Storm chances will be about 30% through the evening.

As more dust enters our atmosphere Thursday night into Friday, pay close attention to the air quality. When the dust is dense, sensitive groups may develop some issues. Most of the dust stays suspended in the air, but rain and storms can bring it to the surface.

Friday, several cities across Central will flirt with 100 degrees without the humidity factored in. Storm chances stay at 30 percent to close out the workweek. The theme of the week is the dust, it’s the number one reason the tropics are quiet for now.