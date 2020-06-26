79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Weather

Near-record heat Friday, air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups

Head Advisory for Polk and Sumter county until 6 p.m.

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Hazy, Saharan Dust, Heat Index, Heat Advisory, Orlando weather
It will feel like 105-110 across most of Central Florida Friday with the humidity factored in.
It will feel like 105-110 across most of Central Florida Friday with the humidity factored in.

Orlando, Fla. – The heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

A heat advisory is in effect again for Polk and Sumter counties as the heat index has the best chance to climb to 110 degrees or hotter in these areas. The heat stays elevated like this through the weekend with actual air temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Air quality has moved into the unsafe for unusually sensitive groups category Friday. If you fall in that category limit your time outdoors.
Air quality has moved into the unsafe for unusually sensitive groups category Friday. If you fall in that category limit your time outdoors.

The haze will continue to stay in our sky courtesy of dust that has moved in from the Sahara Desert in Africa. If you are sensitive to particles and dust, you may want to limit your time outside today and through the middle of next week as the air quality has gone down a little as a result.

[Tropical Tracker: Saharan Dust dominates the Atlantic, keeping storm development low]

A mini dry stretch will be coming to most of Central Florida with just an isolated shot for a couple of storms into the middle of next week. Any storm that develops, even though on a less widespread scale, will have the opportunity to be strong with strong winds, heavy rain and lightning being the main threats.

Rain and storm chances start to increase by the end of next with temperatures staying hot over the next seven days.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: