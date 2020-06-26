Near-record heat Friday, air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups

Orlando, Fla. – The heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

A heat advisory is in effect again for Polk and Sumter counties as the heat index has the best chance to climb to 110 degrees or hotter in these areas. The heat stays elevated like this through the weekend with actual air temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Air quality has moved into the unsafe for unusually sensitive groups category Friday. If you fall in that category limit your time outdoors.

The haze will continue to stay in our sky courtesy of dust that has moved in from the Sahara Desert in Africa. If you are sensitive to particles and dust, you may want to limit your time outside today and through the middle of next week as the air quality has gone down a little as a result.

Look at that haze! That's the dust in our sky. Waiting for the sun to come up...should be a pretty good show! #flwx #DaytonaBeach #SaharanDust pic.twitter.com/OV1Jz5YHgW — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) June 26, 2020

A mini dry stretch will be coming to most of Central Florida with just an isolated shot for a couple of storms into the middle of next week. Any storm that develops, even though on a less widespread scale, will have the opportunity to be strong with strong winds, heavy rain and lightning being the main threats.

Rain and storm chances start to increase by the end of next with temperatures staying hot over the next seven days.