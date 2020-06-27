Air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups, feeling like 105 degrees Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the dust lately and that dust continues to be problematic for those with allergies or health conditions. The air quality will be poor through the weekend and those in the sensitive group category should limit their time outdoors. The dust from the Saharan dust will once again create the haze and milky sunshine in our sky. By Tuesday and Wednesday of the upcoming week the dust should be working its way our of Central Florida.

High temperatures top out in the mid 90s Saturday with a feels like temperature around 105 degrees. Storm chances remain low at 20% through the early evening. MOst will be dry for the weekend.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast for Saturday

The rip current threat is moderate with the surf coming in at about 2-3 feet. The water temperature will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Tropical update:

No new development is expected by the National Hurricane Center, but a few tropical waves worth watching are moving off of Africa.

