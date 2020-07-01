Don’t bake me, bro! High heat continues to scorch Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are on the rise in Central Florida, but it will still be hot, hot, hot!

“As the Saharan dust pushes out for a little while, our rain chances will gradually increase,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 95 degrees Wednesday, with a 40% coverage of storms in the afternoon.

The “feels like” temperature will reach at least 100 degrees. The average high on this date is 91.

“There is the risk for a few strong storms after 2 p.m.,” Bridges said.

Rain chances jump to 60% from Thursday through Saturday, which is the Fourth of July. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s during that time frame.

“We will see a 70% coverage of rain Sunday and then an 80% chance of rain by Monday,” Bridges said.