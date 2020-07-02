78ºF

Welcome to July in Florida: Hot and stormy

ORLANDO, Fla. – High heat continues to swamp Central Florida as rain chances are on the rise.

Orlando will reach a high near 95 degrees Thursday, with a “feels like” temperature of about 100. The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 101, set in 1998.

“Expect a 50% coverage of showers and storms, mainly after 2 p.m.,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances will increase to 70% on Friday and on the Fourth of July.

“By Sunday, rain chances increase to 80% and continue at 80% for Monday afternoon,” Bridges said.

Highs will be in the mid-90s Friday before dropping to the low 90s over the weekend.

Orlando’s yearly rain deficit sits at 3.16 inches, although the city has a surplus of 2.89 inches since June 1.

