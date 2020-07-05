System to the west of Florida highlighted for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Our quiet stretch in the tropics is over to a certain extent as Tropical Depression Five developed near Bermuda Saturday and a new area to watch has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Depression 5 is moving AWAY from Florida and is NOT a threat.

The blob of thunderstorms is still over land in the Deep South as it dives south and east. That system has a chance to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days as it moves closer to Florida.

If it moves into the Gulf, it may have a small opportunity to develop into something tropical prior to reaching Florida. If it does develop, the system itself should remain weak and bring beneficial rain to Florida. Regardless of development, rain chances will remain elevated across Central Florida through the middle of the week as the system passes by.

If that system stays over land, development won’t happen before it reaches Florida, but will once again have the chance as it moves off of the Southeast Coast of the U.S.

Either way, impacts should remain low to Florida, but something to note. This is likely just the tropics stirring a bit in the middle of the night rather than a full blown wake up.