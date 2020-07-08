Heat index to hit 105 before storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Feels like” temperatures will soar to 105 degrees Wednesday before afternoon storms hit the region.

“We will have tons of sunshine to start the day, which will make way for another hot afternoon,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Highs across the region will be in the mid- to low 90s, with heat index readings hovering from 100-105 degrees.

“A weak low pressure system over the Carolinas will maintain our west-to-southwest flow pattern across the area,” Campos said. “Sea breezes will develop each afternoon, bringing with it rounds of storms.

Rain chances to day sit at 60-70% in the Orlando area, with the primary threat being lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Deeper moisture will linger across Central Florida for the weekend, with rain chances of 60-70% expected each day.

Highs will continue to max out int the low to mid-90s each day before convection and cloud cover enter the area.

Tracking the tropics

An area of low pressure over the Carolinas continue to produce a large area of disorganized showers and heavy rain.

The low is expected to move toward the coast and further offshore by Friday, where it could gain tropical characteristics.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 50% chance of development within the next five days.

The next named storm will be called Fay.