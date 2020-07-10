LIVE RADAR: Storms get early start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The best chance for storms Friday in Central Florida will be during the first half of the day.

A few storms will be around through the morning, with chances increasing by lunch.

A few storms will be around for the evening, but not to the coverage we typically see in July.

It will be steamy again Friday, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

Storms will return to the second half of the day by Saturday. A few storms Saturday evening could be strong with gusty winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Highs over the weekend stay in the mid 90s.

Beach forecast

Beach forecast for Friday July 10

Showers and storms will be around, especially for the first half of the day. The rip current risk is moderate and the UV index is extreme.

Tropical Tracker

Tropical Storm Fay developed off of the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday.

Fay will impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with heavy rain through the weekend.

Fay will not impact Florida, unlike in 2008 when Tropical Storm Fay devastated parts of Florida with flooding rain.

Tropical names, if not retired, get recycled into the six-year cycle of tropical names, hence this year’s named storm. The next named storm will be called Gonzalo, followed by Hanna and Isaias.

Other than Fay off the coast of New England, the tropics are quiet.

The rest of the Atlantic is quiet.

