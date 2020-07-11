Feeling closer to 110 degrees across parts of Central Florida, strong storms possible

ORLANDO, Fla. – A more typical summer setup will be around Saturday afternoon with the highest concentration of storms developing late in the afternoon. A few showers will be possible before lunch, but storm chances start to increase after noon.

Storms start to develop mainly after lunch with the threat for stronger storms along and east of I-4 later in the afternoon and evening.

The best chance for strong storms will be east of I-4, closer to the 95 corridor after 3 p.m. Storms will linger into the latter stages of the evening. Gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential rain will be the main threat.

The heat will also be cranked up Saturday with highs jumping into the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures will be on the order of 100-110 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties. These areas will have the best chance to see feels like temperatures hit 110 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will feature relatively drier days with highs staying in the mid 90s

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

Be on the lookout for strong storms around dinner time. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents Saturday

Tropical update:

No new development is expected over the next five days.

Fay is no more! The storm has become post-tropical as it moves through Canada. No new development is expected in the Atlantic over the next 5 days. For a more in-dept look at the tropics, click here.