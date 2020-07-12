Feeling like 105 before more storms develop

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drier air will be trickling in from the north through the day Sunday, helping to lower storm chances. A stray shower or storm is possible north of Orlando, but the better chance for storms will focus on areas south of Orlando and along the East Coast.

Storm chances will be greater South of Orlando.

High temperatures surge into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures of around 105 degrees. The core of the relatively drier air will settle in Monday limiting rain and storm chances to 30 percent.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

The west coast sea breeze will remain dominant and push storms to the East Coast beaches. The rip current threat is low, but always make sure to pay close attention while in the water.

Tropical update:

Tropics remain quiet

Saharan dust continues to dominate the Main Development Region of tropics. While there are a few tropical waves in the Atlantic, no new development is expected over the next 5 days.