Scorcher! Heat index to hit 106 in Central Florida as rain chances dip

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s going to be Florida hot Monday as the chance of rain will be very low.

The heat index in the Orlando area will reach 106 degrees, with the coverage of rain at 10-20%.

“A weak surface boundary remains over South Florida, keeping the moisture far to our south,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “Rain coverage remains at 10 percent for areas north of I-4 and around 10-20 percent from Kissimmee to Melbourne.”

Overnight lows will be in the mid- to low 70s.

Rain chances increase to 30-50% Tuesday afternoon.

“By the latter part of the week, our onshore breeze will begin to tap into an area of tropical moisture from the southeast,” Campos said. “For this reason, long range models continue to trend wetter by Thursday, with rain chances up to 60-70% each day into the weekend.”

Highs will be in the low 90s by the end of the week.

Tropical Tracker

As of Monday morning, there is no tropical development expected within the next five days.