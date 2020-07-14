Storms return to Central Florida as heat continues to pound the region

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storms return to the Central Florida forecast, but the heat remains.

“A weak westerly steering pattern over the next few days will allow for a more typical summertime pattern to return,” News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. “After two dry days across Central Florida, rain chances return Tuesday to a more seasonal range of 40-50%.”

Storms are not expected to be severe, however, some could become strong, with frequent lightning, periods of heavy rain and wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Most of the activity will begin to bubble up after 2 p.m. and linger a little past nightfall for inland locations.

Highs in Orlando will run a few degrees above average at 94 degrees, but with high humidity values it will be feel like 100-104.

The latest forecast show this setup continuing through Thursday, with a wetter shift for the weekend.

Models are in agreement of an upper level disturbance developing over the Bahamas by early Friday. Overall, this feature will enhance rain chances area-wide each day, remaining in the 60-70% range.

Beach and boating forecast

“If you are planning on heading out on the boat or to the beaches, the weather will cooperate for the first half of the day,” Campos said. “For boaters, you can expect bays at a light chop, with seas about 1-2 feet."

Along the beaches, a moderate risk of rip currents remain the biggest threat. Conditions will begin to deteriorate later this weekend and for the weekend.

Tropical Tracker:

Besides a few tropical waves rolling off the west coast of Africa, there is not much happening out in the tropics.

As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical development within the next 48 hours.