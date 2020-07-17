Chance of storms pick up heading into the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is in store for a typical July afternoon across most of the region. Once it starts heating up Friday, rain chances will steadily increase to 40-50%.

Friday’s activity will similarly mirror Thursday’s setup although a few more coastal showers may move onshore the entire east Central Florida, with a bit more development along with the east coast sea breeze later in the day. This is all thanks to a plume of tropical moisture over the Bahamas that will track towards the state. Although the bulk of the moisture will remain across South Florida, we will see a slightly enhanced chance of rain.

Friday, July 17 forecast (WKMG 2020)

As this tropical moisture nears, the breeze will kick up a bit. As a result, storm motion will be very quick to the west, with some stronger storms clearing prior to sunset across our far western counties. With a strengthening easterly flow, high temperatures will hover near normal values, remaining in the upper 80s at the coast and the low 90s for interior locations. Later this evening, lows will cool into the mid to upper 70s.

Tropical moisture staying south (WKMG 2020)

The latest models show no sign of our weather pattern breaking down anytime during the next seven days. A large ridge of high pressure will keep a similar setup to Friday, with a sturdy onshore breeze. Although the setup is similar, the main forecast fluctuation will be the timing and amount of tropical moisture moving in from the Atlantic. For this reason, rain chances will hover between 40-60% through most of next week.

No tropical development expected as of July 17 (WKMG 2020)

When it comes to the tropics, we are tracking a few waves spread out through the Caribbean and Atlantic. As of now, we are not expecting any tropical development in the next two days