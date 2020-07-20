Central Florida sees another scorcher; 2 systems eyed in tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be a sizzler Monday in Central Florida.

“The big story will be the heat once again,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high near 93. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1914.

“High temperatures will stay in the low and mid-90s all week,” Bridges said.

Rain chances increase Tuesday, with more moisture in the atmosphere.

“We’ve had dry air in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere for the last couple of days, leading to lower rain chances,” Bridges said. “That’s why Monday’s rain chances will stay at 30%.”

Rain chances ramp up to 60% Tuesday and stand at 40% for the rest of the week.

Tracking the tropics

“We are pinpointing two areas to watch in the tropics,” Bridges said.

The first area is a low-pressure center with disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Bahamas and central Cuba.

“Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development of the system as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico the next couple of days,” Bridges said.

The wave will move west-northwest through the Florida straits Monday before entering the Gulf of Mexico on a potential path toward Texas.

The hurricane center is giving the system a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

“There’s another system located more than 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands,” Bridges said. “It is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.”

By Friday and over the weekend, conditions are expected to be less conducive for development.

The hurricane center is giving it a 20% chance to develop over the next five days.