Tropical wave brings rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances ramp up in Central Florida starting Tuesday, thanks to a tropical wave.

“The wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over southern Florida and much of Cuba,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwest during the next few days."

The system is expected to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later in the day. It has a 30% chance of development within the next two days as it eventually moves up and away from Florida.

Another low, located between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, has a 40% chance of development.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances stand at 60% Tuesday in Central Florida, with a high of 93 degrees. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1892.

The chance of rain dips to 40% from Wednesday through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 1.95 inches, although the city has a surplus of 4.10 inches since June 1.

