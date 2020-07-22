Tropical Storm Gonzalo expected to become first hurricane of season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, setting a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters said late Wednesday morning that Gonzalo was about 1,250 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Gonzalo now expected to become the first hurricane of the 2020 season before weakening in the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/L8JCDh5ZSR — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 22, 2020

Gonzalo is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season as early as Thursday morning.

Gonzalo is on a projected path that could eventually take the storm into the lower Caribbean Sea by the weekend.

The storm’s early strengthening breaks a record set by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005.