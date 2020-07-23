More tropical moisture spins into Central Florida as record-setting hurricane season continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics are poppin’ and Central Florida will see more tropical moisture Thursday thanks to a system that could soon become Hanna.

Rain chances will be off and on in the Orlando area, with a 50% coverage.

“Tropical moisture continues to move through as Tropical Depression 8 moves into the central Gulf of Mexico,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high in the low 90s, near the average high of 92 for this time of year. The record high on this date is 98, set in 1962.

Rain chances stand at 60% Friday through the weekend.

Tropical Depression 8 is on a projected path to Texas and will likely become Tropical Storm Hanna before landfall.

If Hanna does soon develop, it would be the earliest eighth storm on record. Harvey, which formed in 2005, currently holds that record. The eighth named storm typically doesn’t form until Sept. 24.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo, in the Atlantic, is expected to become the first hurricane of the season before it reaches the Lesser Antilles.

Gonzalo will move south of Puerto Rico but could turn into areas like Hispaniola or Cuba and weaken.

“Some computer models bring it to South America while some try to bring it north over Cuba,” Bridges said. “Again, if it moves over a large landmass, it will likely die out. We will continue to watch.”

If Hanna does develop it would be the earliest 8th storm on record. Harvey currently holds that from you guessed it...2005. We can stop now. https://t.co/wm1N3tgb5x — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 23, 2020