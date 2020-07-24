Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico, moving towards Texas

Tropical Depression Eight has become Tropical Storm Hanna.

Hanna is expected to strengthen further prior to making landfall along the South Texas coast this weekend.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, Texas.

Tropical Storm Hanna becomes the earliest 8th named storm on record in the Atlantic Basin beating Tropical Storm Harvey in 2005. The average day that the 8th named storm develops is Sept. 24.

Wednesday, Tropical Storm Gonzalo became the earliest seventh named storm on record continuing a record-setting start to the Atlantic hurricane season.