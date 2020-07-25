Few storms possible Saturday, chances for tropical development in eastern Atlantic growing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday will feature a day very similar to Friday weather wise. A few storms will be around, but a lot of Central Florida will be dry. With the easterly breeze, a few coastal downpours will develop through the afternoon.

Future radar Saturday

Those showers and storms push inland through the day. By dinner, most of Central Florida will be dry with the exception for a stray lingering storm. Higher rain and storm chances return Sunday. High temperatures over the weekend will remain in the low-to-mid 90s with feels like temperatures of around 100 degrees.

Tropical update:

We knew this was coming. There are currently three storms in the Atlantic. Gonzalo continues to fizzle out and Hanna is inching towards the Texas coastline leaving Florida along. The African wave train is full swing with another disturbance exiting the continent. It’s that disturbance, designated Invest 92L by the National Hurricane Center that has the chance to develop over the next five days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Computer forecasts showing possible tracks for Invest 92L, the tropical wave near Africa.

Interests in Puerto Rico and eastern Caribbean should pay close attention to forecasts over the next five to seven days. Beyond the Caribbean, the future of this disturbance is in question, but certainly worth watching as we get into the first weekend of August.

Beach Forecast:

Moderate risk for rip currents Saturday

Back closer to home, there will be a moderate risk for rip currents along the east coast beaches this weekend. A few storms will be around, but they will be short-lived with most of the day on the dry side. Be safe and enjoy!