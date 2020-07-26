Thunderstorm chances increase across Central Florida, more tropical development likely in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a relatively dry day across Central Florida, storm chances go up Sunday. Most of the morning will be dry with increasing chances after lunch and approaching dinner. Storm chances stay elevated Monday afternoon and evening. A few of those storms could pack a punch around commute-time Monday evening. Highs Sunday and Monday remain in the low-to-mid 90s.

Tropical update:

Hanna made landfall Saturday in Texas as a strong category one hurricane and continues to weaken over Mexico. Invest 92L, the disturbance highlighted by the National Hurricane Center continues to move west, closer to the Lesser Antilles. Tropical development is a near certainty over the next five days.

Computer forecasts bring the tropical disturbance close to Puerto Rico late in the week.

Interests in the islands, including Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

Early indications are that a tropical disturbance will curve out to sea over the weekend. It is important NOT to place too much stock into these models as is VERY early. These will become more reliable as potential hurricane hunter missions begin in the next few days.

Early indications are the potential system may curve out to sea prior to impacting Florida, but it is important to note that computer forecasts are extremely unreliable this far out and many solutions, including the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico are still in play. Just something to be mindful of as we get into next weekend. If this storm gets a name it will be Isaias.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents Sunday.

There will be a slightly better chance for storms at the beach along with more clouds. The moderate chance for rip currents continues with an easterly breeze.