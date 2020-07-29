Seminole County provides free sandbags ahead of potential tropical storm

SANFORD, Fla. – Emergency officials in Seminole County said they want to prepare residents in case a tropical storm approaches, especially during the pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, sandbags will be available for Seminole County residents at the Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex on East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford.

Sandbag distribution will run daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to social distancing, officials said residents will need to bring their own shovels to fill and load their own sandbags. Only 15 sandbags are allowed per household.

“We used to have the community shovel, where you can grab a shovel from public works and fill up your sandbags, (but now) it’s BYOS: bring your own shovel this year. We will make sure that everyone is socially distant,” said Alan Harris, Seminole County emergency manager.

In Orange County, sandbags have been available for the last couple of weeks through its self-serve sandbag program.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel and face mask.

Sandbags in Orange County are available at Barnett Park, Bithlo Community Park, Downey Park, Meadow Woods Park and West Orange Recreational Complex.

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/storm.