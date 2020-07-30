Tropical Storm Isaias becomes ninth named storm of year

Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Caribbean and is the ninth named storm of the year.

The ninth storm of the season usually doesn’t develop until October.

The storm is continuing its path toward Florida.

Tropical Storm Isaias is born! Here is the new track for Wednesday 11 P.M. It has jogged the to east. More changes to come. pic.twitter.com/FowiSVPdV5 — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) July 30, 2020

This is the earliest “I” storm on record and is also the fifth named storm in July.

As of Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was 155 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph. The storm was packing 50 mph winds with higher gusts. Since an earlier update, the system’s track has shifted east.

Here is the 11 p.m. advisory and forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. Head to https://t.co/2DMpPv6ZyI for more. pic.twitter.com/kaYQnSlPhO — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) July 30, 2020

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells said this will approach Florida on Saturday night and from there the storm will nip at the coast of Central Florida and will head toward the Outer Banks of South Carolina on Sunday into Monday.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Saba and St. Eustatitus

St. Maarten

Dominican Republic

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

Central Bahamas

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: