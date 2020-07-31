High heat and Hurricane Isaias: Here’s what to expect this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Florida awaits the weekend impacts of Hurricane Isaias, it will be a scorcher -- and mostly dry -- Friday in the Orlando area.

Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index could reach 110 degrees, especially near the I-75 corridor. A heat advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for Polk and Sumter counties.

Elsewhere, the “feels like” temperature will be 100-105.

Oftentimes, it is dry and hot ahead of tropical systems and Friday will be no different. There is a 30% chance of storms late Friday afternoon and early evening, mainly northwest of I-4.

Most of Central Florida will be dry. It’s best to avoid the beach to stay cool, however, as the rip current threat is high. Conditions in the water will only become more dangerous with increasing surf due to Hurricane Isaias.

Even with Isaias approaching this weekend, it won't be a washout.

Clouds and rain forecast

Impacts across Central Florida appear to be low, with the biggest risk occurring right along the coast. It is important to pay attention to the forecasts through the weekend and monitor any changes with the center of Isaias, which is expected to maintain hurricane strength as it passes by Florida.

As of Friday morning, the center is expected to remain off the coast of Florida. The worst of the weather is on the northern and eastern side of Isaias. A few rain bands will spiral onshore Saturday morning, with waves of rain continuing through Sunday.

Forecast Wind Speeds

Isaias may slowly move parallel to the coast nearing Jacksonville by Monday.

County-by-county impacts

The biggest impacts will occur right along the coast, with the potential for wind gusts over 40 mph, heavy rain, coastal flooding and beach erosion possible.

Isaias weekend impacts

Winds will stay gusty inland, especially Sunday, but will likely remain below tropical storm force. Rain will be heavy at times and winds will be the strongest within Isaias' outer rain bands. It will not rain all weekend, but some of the rain bands can be nasty for a short time.

Inland impact for Isaias

The lowest impacts will be felt along the I-75 corridor. Tropical downpours containing heavy rain and gusty winds will still be possible, just less widespread. It will stay breezy through the weekend.

Inland impact for Isaias

Isaias will continue to move up the U.S. East Coast, potentially impacting the Carolinas early next week.