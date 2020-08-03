Isaias leaves, sea breeze storms return to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After dodging major impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias over the weekend, Central Florida on Monday will see a 50% chance of rain as tropical moisture remains in place.

Isaias remained off the Florida coast early Monday on a projected path toward the Carolinas.

Orlando officially received 0.08 inches of rain from Isaias and has a yearly rain deficit of 3.70 inches.

The high in Orlando will be around 93 degrees Monday. The average high is 92. The record high is 99, set in 1908.

“We return to our typical sea breeze pattern soon, with a 70% coverage of rain Tuesday through Sunday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Expect high temperatures in the low 90s through the weekend.