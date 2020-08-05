Rain, rain, rain in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain, rain is here to stay, at least for days.

“We will see widespread rain at 80% Wednesday afternoon, 90% Thursday and 70% over the weekend,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Most of the showers will be pop-up storms as a humid atmosphere mixes with sea breeze storms.”

Orlando will reach a high in the low 90s, near the average of 92 for this time of year. The record high on this date is 97, set in 1919.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 3.65 inches, although there’s been a surplus of 2.40 inches since June 1.

Tracking the tropics

Post Tropical Cyclone Isaias continues to spin into Canada with 40 mph sustained winds.

Isaias is moving north-northeast at 35 mph and will eventually die out all together.

Meanwhile, a small low pressure area located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda is producing a minimal amount of showers and a couple of thunderstorms.

The low is forecast to drift southwest during the next couple of days and any development is expected to slow down because of dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The hurricane center is only giving the system a 10% chance of development over the next five days.