Evening strong storms on repeat this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Did the storms keep you awake last night? A late-onset round of storms lingered into the evening hours Sunday with very heavy downpours and lots of thunder, lightning and localized flooding on area roadways.

Central Florida will see that all over again Monday and over the next several days.

The heaviest rain doesn’t begin until after 5 p.m. Monday and, once again, storms will linger into the evening hours.

The east and west coast Seabreeze will push storms inland of the beaches. As the sea breezes interact the stronger storms will develop lingering into the nighttime hours. Expect a 60% coverage of rain through the afternoon on Monday and a 30% coverage of rain throughout the evening.

Before the rain comes temperatures will reach 95 degrees and will feel more like 110 degrees.

Rain chances will be even higher the rest of the week at 80% Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Wrapping out the workweek with a 70% coverage of rain Friday and through the weekend.

In Orlando, we had a high of 95 Sunday. The average high is 92. The record high for yesterday was 99 set in 1987.

Orlando received 1.34 inches of rain Sunday putting the deficit at 1.41 inches since Jan. 1. Orlando has had a surplus since June 1 of 4.64 inches.

The record high for Aug. 10 and Orlando is 98 set in 1917.

Pinpointing the tropics: Next named storm has 60% chance of developing

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with a vigorous tropical wave located several hundred miles west southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat conductive for additional development to occur and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the disturbance moves generally westward at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. Conditions are forecast to become less conductive for development by the end of the week.

Watching this low with a 60% chance for development. If it gets a name it will be Josephine. pic.twitter.com/eDiNkeqwNv — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 10, 2020

The National Hurricane Center is giving this low a 60% chance of development for the next two days and a 60% chance of development for the next five days. If the system gets a name it will be Josephine. The next named storm after Josephine will be Kyle. After that it will be Laura.