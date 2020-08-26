Stealing our thunder: Hurricane Laura lowers rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Laura, projected to have a catastrophic impact on the Gulf Coast, is also affecting the weather in the Orlando area, albeit in the opposite way.

“Laura is taking moisture away from Central Florida on Wednesday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “That’s why our rain chances will be at only 20%.”

And without the rain, the heat will be the big story, with the high in Orlando reaching 95, and a “feels like” temperature of 105 degrees or higher. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high is 98, set in 1903.

[RELATED: Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane]

Rain chances increase to 50-60% from Thursday through the weekend.

“We had no official rain Tuesday, putting Orlando’s deficit at 2.87 inches since January 1,” Bridges said.