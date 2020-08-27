Sticky, sweaty and swampy: August in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The dog days of summer continue in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near the mid-90s Thursday, with a heat index of 105-plus degrees and a 30% chance of rain later in the day.

The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 97, set in 1914.

“Expect rain chances to increase Friday through Sunday as we get back into a typical summer pattern with sea breezes colliding,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs will stay in the mid-90s Friday before dipping to the low 90s Saturday.

There was no official rainfall in Orlando on Wednesday, putting the city’s yearly rainfall deficit at 3.09 inches.