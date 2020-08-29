Are those 80s? Less hot for some with increasing storm chances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances that have been steadily increasing over the past few days will ramp up this weekend. It won’t be an all-weekend rain, but expect to duck and cover at times.

Future radar

Storms start before lunch northwest of I-4 Saturday and gradually move east, arriving along the I-4 corridor by the early afternoon. The coast will get in on the storm action closer to dinner. A few storms could linger late into the evening.

Future radar

Because of the earlier start to storms, it will be cooler northwest of I-4 with highs mainly staying in the upper 80s. The humidity, however will remain cranked up. It will feel like 100-107 along and southeast of I-4 where it will take longer for storms to being.

Beach forecast:

Beach forecast

The earlier the better is the theme for the day. Highs will surge into the low 90s with a low rip current risk. Always make sure you are paying close attention in the water and be on the lookout for lightning, especially closer to dinner. Rain and storm chances arrive in the early afternoon for the Flagler and Volusia beaches and closer to dinner for the Brevard beaches.

Tropical update:

Tropical development over the next five days.

There are still two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Development chances remain low at this time. There is no immediate threat to Florida over the next five days. Tropical activity is expected to increase further, however as we approach Labor Day.