Forecasting Change: More ocean heat waves having causing negative a wide range of negative impacts

Ocean heat waves increasing over last century

Tom Sorrells, Chief meteorologist

Ocean heat wave impacts
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the global temperatures warm, we have taken note of “ocean heat waves.” An ocean heat wave, also known as a marine heat wave, occurs when ocean water temperatures are much warmer than normal for at least five days in a row. By warmer than normal we mean a temperature that is in above the 90th percentile vs normal. In this graphic you can see that ocean heat waves have exploded in the last century.

Ocean heat waves are becoming more common
The impacts of the warming are widespread. Of course, the first thing you think of is the hurricane season, but the marine life also is threatened. The heat stress on marine life leads to death, the loss of sea birds, collapse of kelp forest, and coral bleaching.

Sea surface temperature anomalies
Right now, as we have seen in the last few Forecasting Change stories, the heat is on! The July 2020 sea surface temperature anomalies are above normal and not looking like they will cool anytime soon.

