Scorcher! Low rain chances and a heat index of 105-plus

ORLANDO, Fla. – It will be another very hot day across Central Florida.

As dry air remains in the upper levels of the atmosphere and lots of humid air remains at the surface, we will see rain chances holding off a bit.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s across the Orlando area on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The heat index will reach 105 degrees and higher.

The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 97, set in 1912.

Rain chances remain fairly low on Thursday at 30% before gradually increasing Friday through Labor Day.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, rain chances increase to 60%.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 3.30 inches.

The tropics are still very active.

Hurricane Nana has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as it moves onshore in Belize.

Tropical Depression Omar, which formed off the East Coast, has weakened from a tropical storm, now with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph in the open Atlantic.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a small area of showers and storms. This system is expected to interact with a tropical wave approaching from the east over the weekend, but it is unclear if the interaction will enhance or inhibit its development.

The hurricane center is only giving it a 20% chance of development within the next two days at a 30% chance within the next five.

Another tropical wave located off the coast of west Africa is merging with the previously mentioned disturbance. The hurricane center is giving this low a 20% chance of development within the next two days and a 70% chance over the next five days.

The next named storm will be Paulette.