Latest on three tropical waves near Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics remain hot this Labor Day weekend with three tropical waves spinning near Africa. Closer to home there are no immediate threats from the tropics through Labor Day weekend.

The three waves near Africa will dance around each other and slowly develop over the next five days.

The first wave with a 20 percent chance for development will likely be negatively impacted by the larger tropical wave behind it. Development is possible, but unlikely at this time.

The second wave has a much higher likelihood of development with an 80 percent chance over the next five days. The large area of showers and thunderstorms will gradually develop, likely becoming a tropical depression over the weekend or early next week.

The third wave is situated over the African continent and will emerge into the Atlantic over the next couple of days. This wave currently has a 60 percent chance for development over the next five days and is expected to become a tropical depression by the middle of next week.

The next two names on the 2020 storm list are Paulette and Rene.