Staying hot to start Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been sultry this past week and that doesn’t change Saturday. Highs surge into the mid 90s again with limited rain and storm chances to lend a cooling hand. While rain chances aren’t zero Saturday afternoon, most will go without seeing rain.

Rain chances steadily increase Sunday and especially Monday and Tuesday.

Beach Forecast:

Beach Forecast

The rip current threat is moderate Saturday. Storm chances are low at the beach Saturday. Highs top out near 90 Saturday and Sunday. The chance for storms increases slightly Saturday.

Tropical update:

Five day tropical development

There are no immediate threats to Florida at this time, but the Atlantic remains jam-packed with tropical waves near Africa. These bear watching for the second week of September.